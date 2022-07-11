Lane Closures Announced For Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway In Hudson Valley

State officials announced that single- and double-lane closures are planned for a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be between Exit 11 (State Route 134) and Exit 13 (Underhill Avenue) in Yorktown.

Officials say the closures are set for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays beginning Tuesday, July 12, through Saturday, Oct. 29.

The closures will be implemented to facilitate bridge painting, according to the announcement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.