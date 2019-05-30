I-95 Gridlock Alert Warning Issued For Weekend

Police departments in the area have issued a gridlock warning as a result of a major project on I-95 in Stamford, which will result in delays stretching back into Westchester.

Advising motorists to “plan for the worst,” police say road crews will be replacing a bridge in Stamford over I-95 at Exit 9, and the interstate will be closed in both directions. This is likely to impact local streets in town during the following two weekends: Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2 and Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 9.

The bridge replacement will detour I-95 motorists toward on- and off-ramps, where the speed limit will drop to 20 mph. These detours will be in operation from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday during both weekends, according to police.

Though police say additional officers will be on duty during these times, the department requests motorists’ ongoing patience and cooperation.

The Merritt Parkway is also expected to see an increase in traffic, as well as the roads to and from it, police say.

Officers say motorists should avoid driving on near-empty tanks if they plan to venture beyond local roads during the interstate closure. It may also be wise to run errands on weekdays rather than weekends.

For more information about the Route 1 bridge replacement, click here .

