Hudson Valley Highways To Benefit From $100M In Funding For Paving Projects

Several highways in New York that have been impacted by severe weather are set to undergo major facelifts thanks to millions of dollars in state funding being made available.

A total of $100 million in funding has been released to cover repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8. The projects add up to nearly 520 lane miles of pavement.

In touting the funding, Hochul’s office said the projects will enhance the quality of life for all New Yorkers while making roads safer and promoting local commerce.

"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Hochul said in a statement.

"New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."

Below is a partial list of paving projects that will be covered by the funding.

Capital Region

$759,000 to resurface Route 23 from the bridge over Schoharie Creek to Route 23A in the Town of Prattsville, Greene County .

. $448,800 to resurface Route 23A from 0.3 miles east of Route 23 to 0.2 miles west of Airport Road in the Town of Prattsville, Greene County .

. $2.1 million to resurface Route 22 from Route 346 to the bridge over Hoosick River in the Towns of Hoosick and Petersburgh, Rensselaer County .

. $1.9 million to resurface Route 67 from Route 9 to Mechanicville City Line in the Towns of Stillwater and Malta, Saratoga County .

. $828,000 to resurface Route 30 from Schoharie County Line to Easton Road in the Town of Duanesburg, Schenectady County .

. $1.9 million to resurface Route 40 from Route 149 to Route 22 in the Towns of Fort Ann, Granville and Hartford, Washington County .

. $3.6 million to resurface Route 20 and Old Route 20 (Route 980C) from their Route 22 intersections to the Massachusetts State Line in the Town of New Lebanon, Columbia County.

Mid-Hudson Valley

$5.2 million to resurface Route 35/202 from the Taconic State Parkway interchange to Route 118 in the Town of Yorktown, Westchester County .

. $3.6 million to resurface Route 52 from Route 311 to Fowler Avenue in the Towns of Carmel and Kent, Putnam County .

. $3.6 million to resurface Route 28 from Hurley Mountain Road to Waughkonk Road in the Towns of Ulster and Kingston, Ulster County .

. $1.2 million to resurface Route 97 from 0.5 miles north of Kirks Road intersection to Cochecton town Line in the Town of Tusten, Sullivan County.

Long Island

$9 million to resurface Northern State Parkway from Meadowbrook State Parkway to Wantagh State Parkway in the Town of North Hempstead and the Village of Westbury, Nassau County.

A complete list of paving projects across the state can be found on the governor’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.