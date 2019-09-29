Expect Delays: Single-Lane Closure Scheduled On Route 17A

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming single-lane closure on Route 17A.

The Department says that a single-lane closure is expected on Route 17A between Pulaski Highway and Edward Lempka Drive in the town of Goshen and village of Florida in Orange County.

The closures start Monday, Sept. 30 and will continue daily through Friday, Oct. 4 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone areas and pay particular attention to traffic control devices like signs and flaggers.

Additionally, motorists should anticipate minor delays and plan accordingly, the DOT says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.