Expect Delays: Hutchinson River Parkway Double-Lane Closures Scheduled

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming double-lane closures on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The Department says that double lane closures are scheduled for the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound between Exit 23 (Mamaroneck) and Exit 26 (Interstate 287) in the Westchester County towns of Scarsdale and Harrison with traffic diverted to the right shoulder.

The lanes will close daily beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to traffic control devices like signs and flaggers.

Additionally, motorists should anticipate minor delays and plan accordingly, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

