Double-Lane Closures Scheduled During Roadwork On I-87

A series of double-lane closures have been scheduled during the workweek as roadwork is done on a stretch of I-87 near the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) is scheduled to install equipment for communication near the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) in Tarrytown starting Monday, April 29.

This work will necessitate the closing of the overnight lanes on the thruway in both directions. Specific closure dates and areas are listed below:

Monday, April 29 : Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes ); 10:30 p.m. (Three left lanes)

: Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes ); 10:30 p.m. (Three left lanes) Closures end: 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30

Location: Southbound (I-87/I-287) from exit 11 to exit 9

Tuesday, April 30 : Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes ); 10:30 p.m. (Three left lanes)

: Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes ); 10:30 p.m. (Three left lanes) Closures end: 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1

Location: Southbound from exit 11 to exit 9

Wednesday, May 1 : Closures begin at 9 p.m. (Two right lanes)

: Closures begin at 9 p.m. (Two right lanes) Closures end: 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 2

Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 11

Thursday, May 2 : Closures begin at 9 p.m. (Two right lanes)

: Closures begin at 9 p.m. (Two right lanes) Closures end: 7 a.m. on Friday, May 3

Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 11

Friday, May 3 : Closures begin at 10 p.m. (Two right lanes)

: Closures begin at 10 p.m. (Two right lanes) Closures end: 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 4

Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 11

For more information, click here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.