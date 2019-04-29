Double-Lane Closures Scheduled During Roadwork On I-87

A series of double-lane closures have been scheduled during the workweek as roadwork is done on a stretch of I-87 near the Tappan Zee Bridge.
Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) is scheduled to install equipment for communication near the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) in Tarrytown starting Monday, April 29.
This work will necessitate the closing of the overnight lanes on the thruway in both directions. Specific closure dates and areas are listed below:
- Monday, April 29 : Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes ); 10:30 p.m. (Three left lanes)
- Closures end: 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30
- Location: Southbound (I-87/I-287) from exit 11 to exit 9
- Tuesday, April 30 : Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes ); 10:30 p.m. (Three left lanes)
- Closures end: 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1
- Location: Southbound from exit 11 to exit 9
- Wednesday, May 1 : Closures begin at 9 p.m. (Two right lanes)
- Closures end: 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 2
- Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 11
- Thursday, May 2 : Closures begin at 9 p.m. (Two right lanes)
- Closures end: 7 a.m. on Friday, May 3
- Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 11
- Friday, May 3 : Closures begin at 10 p.m. (Two right lanes)
- Closures end: 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 4
- Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 11
