Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Traffic

Alert Issued For Daytime I-84, Route 17 Roadwork

Zak Failla
I-84 in Orange County near Route 17.
I-84 in Orange County near Route 17. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be temporary delays on I-84 and Route 17 in the area this week as contracting crews continue construction work in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, there will be temporary traffic stoppages in both directions on both I-84 and Route 17 in Wallkill.

Crews will be working on Route 17 between exit 120 (Route 211) and exit 122 (East Main Street/Crystal Road Run Road). On I-84, construction will be taking place between exit 1 and exit 5 in Greenville, Port Jervis, Wawayanda and Wallkill.

During the stoppages, motorists in the area can expect delays.

