Ramapo Daily Voice
25 Passengers Transferred From Disabled Spring Valley-Bound Train

Cecilia Levine
A train experiencing mechanical problems delayed 25 passengers at the Park Ridge station Tuesday, NJ Transit officials said. Photo Credit: Jake D. Oster

A Rockland County-bound train experiencing mechanical problems delayed 25 passengers at the Park Ridge station Tuesday, NJ Transit officials said.

Passengers on Pascack Valley Line train #1613 were transferred to the Montvale station after their 1:32 p.m. train to Spring Valley became disabled, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

A rescue train was sent out to push the disabled train out of the way, NJ Transit officials said.

The incident did not impact other trains, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The PVL runs north from Hoboken Terminal through Hudson County and Bergen County, and into Rockland County.

