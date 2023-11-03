Traffic Alert: Section Of 9W In Rockland County To Close For Road Work

The work will take place in Rockland County in Orangetown from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, on Route 9W.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street, weather permitting.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340.

Local residents will be able to access their properties.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, DOT officials said.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

