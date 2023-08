The incident is happening in Rockland County on I-87 southbound near Nyack.

According to New York State Police, the left three lanes of traffic are closed for a bridge inspection as well as Exit 10 at Nyack after an over-height tractor-trailer transporting large pipes was stuck under the South Broadway overpass.

Significant delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

