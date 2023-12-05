Fair 38°

SHARE

Traffic Alert: Busy Rockland Roadway To Close For Repairs

A popular Hudson Valley roadway will be closed to traffic for repairs to catch basins.

<p>Route 303 in Clarkstown will be closed for road repairs.&nbsp;</p>

Route 303 in Clarkstown will be closed for road repairs. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Robert Linder rwlinder
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The closure will take place on Route 303 in Rockland County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Clarkstown.

Department of Transportation officials said Route 303 northbound will be closed between County Route 80 (Lake Road) and Lakeward Avenue.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE