Trader Joe's Recalling Candles Sold Nationwide Due To Possible Safety Risks

The company issued an alert regarding its "Mango Tangerine Scented Candle," which they say may have an "unexpected burn pattern."

According to Trader Joe's officials, the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, presenting a burn or fire risk.

The recalled candles, which are part of the company's seasonal rotation were sold nationwide. The product is now being taken off store shelves.

There were no reported injuries or fires, though there have been stories circulating online about the product malfunctioning.

Anyone who may have purchased the candle has been advised not to use it, and instead discard it or return it to any retailer for a full refund.

Customers can contact Trader Joe's by calling (626) 599-3817 or by email.

