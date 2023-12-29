Town In Rockland Issues Emergency Order To Prevent Buses From Dropping Off Migrants

The order comes from Rockland County and Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann who on Friday, Dec. 29, issued a town-wide emergency executive order preventing charter buses from dropping off migrants.

Hoehmann said Adams' new city emergency order, modeled after one used in Chicago, intends to reroute buses carrying migrants who entered the country illegally away from New York City.

"Since this policy was enacted in Chicago earlier this month, Chicago’s suburbs have been overwhelmed with unannounced busloads of migrants being dropped off," Hoehmann said.

He added that the movement has created safety and security hazards for impacted communities, which were unprepared and ill-equipped to handle these migrant bus arrivals.

To prevent the buses from being rerouted to Clarkstown, Hoehmann's order will prevent charter bus companies and any chartered vehicle from making unannounced migrant drop-offs at any location within the town of Clarkstown or face penalties of $750 per person illegally dropped off plus impoundment of vehicle with related costs and fines.

The timing of Adams' order could not have been worse for NYC suburbs, Hoehmann said.

"A historic-sized migrant caravan is expected to cross the US/Mexican border this holiday weekend, with the potential to multiply the amount of migrants being bused to New York," he added. "Local governments and first responders have not been given time to prepare nor have the resources to respond to the overwhelming needs of hundreds or thousands of unannounced migrants."

The emergency order will be effective initially for 30 days with the plan for formal town board legislative action to make the order permanent in the New Year.

The action follows Hoehmann’s code enforcement actions to prevent illegal housing conversions and rentals to migrants as well as preventing NYC from housing migrants in Clarkstown hotels.

“Clarkstown will not allow Mayor Eric Adams to potentially reroute countless numbers of migrant buses to our communities," he said. "We do not have the resources nor the ability to process even a single busload of unannounced migrants."

The emergency executive order takes effect immediately.

"I urge all residents, if you see something, say something. You are our eyes and ears on the ground," Hoehmann said. "If you see suspicious buses or vehicles, call the town immediately.”

In emergencies call 911. Non-emergency calls can be placed to the general dispatch number for the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.