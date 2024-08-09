Tornado Watch Now In Effect For Rockland County

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and covers the areas in yellow in the image above.
They are the following counties:
New York
- Albany
- Chenango
- Columbia
- Delaware
- Dutchess
- Essex
- Fulton
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Herikmer
- Madison
- Montgomery
- Oneida
- Orange
- Otsego
- Putnam
- Rensselaer
- Rockland
- Saratoga
- Schenectady
- Schoharie
- Sullivan
- Ulster
- Warren
- Washington
- Westchester
Connecticut
- Hartford
- Litchfield
Massachusetts
- Berkshire
- Franklin
- Hampden
- Hampshire
According to the National Weather Service, half-inch size hail is also possible.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday with gusts that could reach up to 65 miles per hour, leading to power outages.
Earlier report - Here's Debby: Multi-Threat Storm Unleashes Downpours, Strong Winds, With Tornadoes Possible
Precipitation will linger overnight before tapering off in the early morning hours of Saturday, followed by gradual clearing, and then mainly sunny skies. The high temperature will again be around 80 degrees.
