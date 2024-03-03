Tornado Touched Down In NY For Only Second Time Ever In February: Here's Where

A damage survey determined the timing to be around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Broome County about 10 miles north of Binghamton in the hamlet of Castle Creek.

It had an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 miles per hour.

The tornado tracked 0.61 miles, with a width of 150 yards.

The twister was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the second-weakest of the six levels.

Numerous large trees were uprooted, and some barn fragments became "missiles" impaired into the ground, the weather service said. (Click on the second image above.)

No injuries were reported.

It marks only the second time a twister was confirmed in the state during February, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The other one was in Cattaraugus County in western NY on Feb. 24, 1975.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

