Tornado Touched Down In NY For Only Second Time Ever In February: Here's Where

A tornado touched down in New York during a potent storm packed with damaging gusty winds accompanying a cold front last week, the National Weather Service has announced.

A file photo of a tornado.

 Photo Credit: NOAA.gov
A damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service determined the location of the tornado to be in Broome County about 10 miles north of Binghamton in the hamlet of Castle Creek.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A damage survey determined the timing to be around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Broome County about 10 miles north of Binghamton in the hamlet of Castle Creek.

It had an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 miles per hour.

The tornado tracked 0.61 miles, with a width of 150 yards.

The twister was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the second-weakest of the six levels.

Numerous large trees were uprooted, and some barn fragments became "missiles" impaired into the ground, the weather service said. (Click on the second image above.)

No injuries were reported.

It marks only the second time a twister was confirmed in the state during February, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The other one was in Cattaraugus County in western NY on Feb. 24, 1975.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

  • EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph
  • EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph
  • EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph
  • EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph
  • EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph
  • EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

