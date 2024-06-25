Tornado Touched Down In NY During Round Of Severe Storms: Here's When, Where

The tornado hit the village of West Winfield in southern Herkimer County late Saturday morning, June 22. It's about 60 miles east of Syracuse and 85 miles west of Albany.

The twister began at 11:46 a.m. near the intersection of Meeting House Road and Marriot Road and moved east southeast, ending east of Route 51.

The tornado damaged a barn and destroyed a small shed.

It snapped and uprooted trees, and two houses were damaged by fallen trees before it ended at 11:51 a.m.

The tornado had a length of 1.96 miles and a width of 200 yards.

The twister was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the second-weakest of the six levels.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

