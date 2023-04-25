Tornado: Support Pours In For Business In Region Hit Hard With 'Enormous Damage'

The twister tore through an area in the Catskills, in northwestern Sullivan County, at around nightfall Saturday, April 22.

The tornado, with peak winds of 115 miles per hour, ranked as an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, the National Weather Service said.

It touched down at around 6:38 p.m. and had a path length of 9.95 miles and a path width of 300 yards.

In its path was Apple Pond Farms in Callicoon, said Scott Conley of Trout Town Farms, who has started a GoFundMe for the damaged farm.

"The funds will be used to make repairs throughout the farm's infrastructure and to secure safe housing for both Sonya and her family and the animals that live on the farm," Conley said on the GoFundMe.

The National Weather Service said the worst damage, particularly to structures, occurred on the farm and a nearby residence on either side of Hahn Road.

"Severe damage to historic barns, a garage, and outbuildings occurred," the service said. "A 180-foot truss tower collapsed, completely bending into three sections."

To date, more than $38,000 has been raised of the minimum $50,000 needed for repairs on the farm.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here.

Molinaro Surveys Twister's Damage

US Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-District 19, which covers Sullivan County) toured damaged areas in Roscoe and Callicoon Center.

Molinaro said, “I toured communities impacted by this weekend’s tornado in Sullivan County to assess the damage and offer my support in the recovery effort.

"I am working alongside local officials to ensure those affected get the support they need. If you need assistance related to these storms, please reach out immediately, we are standing by and ready to help.”

He added that farmers who have been impacted should call the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Regional Office at 607-865-4005 to report the damage.

