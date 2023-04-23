Overcast 60°

Tornado Hit Region During Round Of Storms, National Weather Service Says

A tornado touched down in New York during a round of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, April 22, the National Weather Service said.

A file photo of a tornado. Photo Credit: NOAA.gov
Joe Lombardi
The twister tore through an area in the Catskills, in northwestern Sullivan County, at around nightfall Saturday from Roscoe to Calicoon Center, damaging several buildings.

Specific information about the tornado, including its exact path, length, and intensity has not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

