Top Honors: These Hudson Valley Schools Recipients Of Prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award

Twenty-two schools in the Empire State are among just 353 across the country to receive the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education.

The annual awards recognize high-performing public and non-public schools, as well as those making strides in closing “achievement gaps” among student groups.

“Their leaders not only articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards, they stay close to the real action of teaching and learning,” the department said.

“Data from many sources drive adaptations to support every student. Families and educators work together in trust.”

The following New York schools received the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2023:

Nassau County

Denton Avenue Elementary School in New Hyde Park

George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho

Putnam County

Haldane High School in Cold Spring

Suffolk County

Amagansett School in Amagansett

Westchester County

Briarcliff Middle School in Briarcliff Manor

Bronxville High School in Bronxville

Colonial Elementary School in Pelham

Greenacres Elementary School in Scarsdale

Pearls Hawthorne School in Yonkers

New York City

Bronx Charter School for Excellence 2 in the Bronx

Naples Street Elementary School in Staten Island

PS 205 Alexander Graham Bell in Bayside, Queens

PS 221 North Hills Elementary School in Little Neck, Queens

PS 242 LP Stavisky Early Childhood School in Flushing, Queens

PS 244 The Active Learning Elementary School (TALES) in Flushing, Queens

PS 281, The River School in Manhattan

PS 9 Sarah Anderson Elementary School in Manhattan

Saint Stephen Of Hungary School in Manhattan

The Academy For Excellence Through The Arts in Forest Hills, Queens

The Epiphany School in Manhattan

Transfiguration School in Manhattan

Upstate

Onondaga County - Enders Road Elementary School in Manlius

More than 9,000 schools have received National Blue Ribbon awards since the Department of Education began the program in 1982.

Schools are nominated by the Chief State School Officer in each state, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), and the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE).

They must show excellence in the fields of academics, arts, and athletics, and must have either high performance as measured by state assessments or national normed tests, or evidence of closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

Public schools, including Title I schools, charter schools, and magnet schools, as well as non-public schools like parochial and independent schools are all eligible.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC, and receive a plaque and flag signifying their exemplary status.

View the complete list of National Blue Ribbon Schools on the Department of Education’s website.

