Timing Shifts For First Of Back-To-Back Storm Systems Headed To Region: Here's Latest

The timing has shifted for the first of back-to-back storm systems on track for the region during an active weather pattern over the weekend.

The next storm system on track for the Northeast is expected to occur overnight Saturday, June 29, into the early morning hours of Sunday, June 30.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The second storm system of the weekend is on track for during the afternoon and evening Sunday, June 30.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
The new system's time frame is now from Saturday evening, June 29, into Sunday morning, June 30, several hours later than earlier projections.

It will be cloudy throughout the day on Saturday, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

The storm system will move in from west to east just before midnight. Wind gusts will be around 25 miles per hour. 

About a quarter-inch of precipitation is expected from the system. In some spots, Locally heavy rainfall could lead to a few instances of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

A second round of storms will soon arrive in the Northeast. It's on track for Sunday afternoon and evening, June 30 amid humid conditions ahead of the arrival of a cold front. (Click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Some of the storms could be severe, 

"The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," the National Weather Service says. "Localized flash flooding is possible."

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

It will be warmer during the day on Sunday. The high temperature will climb to the upper 80s to 90 degrees, with heat index values around 95 degrees.

After the system pushes off the coast by around 9 p.m. Sunday, there will be partial clearing overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day to start the new month.

 On Monday, July 1, the high temperature will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Look for plenty more sunshine on Tuesday, June 2 with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The outlook for Wednesday, July 3, calls for mostly mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

