Time To Get Footloose: Bacon Brothers Bringing Musical Act To Hudson Valley

The band, which consists of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, is set to perform at four different venues across New York as part of their annual summer tour.

“Bound by blood and a mutual love of American roots music, The Bacon Brothers have spent the past quarter-century in a creative whirl, funneling their shared DNA into a genre-bending sound,” reads their website.

Since their founding in 1995, the duo has taken that sound - described as a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences - around the globe, including stops in Japan, Carnegie Hall, and the Grand Ole Opry.

The Footloose star and his singer-songwriter brother, now 64 and 73, respectively, have gone on to release 11 albums, with their most recent, “Erato,” released in 2022.

“It's an EP of dynamic contrasts: quiet moments and big payoffs, organic instrumentation and electronic textures, self-penned songs and high-profile collaborations,” reads their website.

Among their most played songs on Spotify are “Guilty of the Crime,” “Philadelphia Chickens,” and “36 Cents.”

You can catch the Bacon Brothers at the following venues in New York:

Capital Region

Albany - Hart Theatre at the Egg on Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

Hudson Valley

Chester in Orange County - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

Long Island

Westbury - The Space at Westbury on Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Bacon Brothers website.

