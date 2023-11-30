Thruway Pavement Upgrades Completed In Rockland, Orange Counties

Gov, Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, Nov. 30, the completion of the $44.6 million pavement improvement project on I-87 in a critical corridor spanning Rockland and Orange counties used by approximately 92,000 vehicles daily.

Overseen by the Thruway Authority, the work covered nearly 10 miles between exit 15, New Jersey - I-287 - NJ Route 17 South, in the Town of Ramapo in western Rockland County to the Town of Tuxedo in southern Orange County.

“This stretch of the Thruway is a critical corridor bringing New Yorkers through the Hudson Valley, and these investments in our infrastructure are essential to the people who rely on it every day,” Hochul said.

Starting last May, Yonkers Contracting Company conducted full-depth pavement repairs, meaning crews removed and replaced the most deteriorated portions on a nearly 10-mile stretch of roadway (from milepost 29.4 to 38.7) in both directions, covering approximately 60 total lane miles and improving the structural integrity of the roadway, Hochul said.

Crews installed a new two-course asphalt overlay to provide a smoother ride for motorists, installed new guide rails, and upgraded drainage systems and culverts.

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said, “Safe and reliable infrastructure is important to Orange County residents, especially for our commuters who utilize the Thruway daily. The completion of this project comes at the perfect time with the holiday season upon us and traffic increasing. I thank the New York State Thruway Authority for completing this work on Interstate 87.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.