Multi-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash Seriously Injures Tractor-Trailer Driver

The incident took place in Orange County around 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 on East Main Street in Port Jervis.

According to Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, the Ohio truck driver was driving in the rain when he reached the overpass which was marked at 12-feet-8-inches tall, as well as another sign that said it was 13-feet-8-inches tall.

Confused, the driver stopped in the roadway to decide if his rig could pass under the overpass safely, the chief said.

The different markings are posted to make room for snowpack, Worden said.

Not sure, the tractor-trailer driver, who was not named, began to back up in traffic and hit the car behind him. He then got out of his truck and was struck by a third vehicle, Worden added.

Bystanders jumped out of their cars to help the badly wounded man who suffered wounds to his legs and lower body parts before EMS arrived.

He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown with serious injuries, Worden said.

There were no other injuries. The driver who struck the truck driver stayed at the scene.

The condition of the driver was not known.

