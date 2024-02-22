Mostly Cloudy 41°

Thousands Of Biometric Gun Safes Being Recalled Due To Faulty Locks That May Fail: Cpsc

Multiple biometric gun safes are being recalled nationwide due to locks that can fail and allow access to unauthorized users, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced. 

The recalled gun safes

 Photo Credit: CPSC
On Thursday, Feb. 22, the agency issued a series of recall alerts regarding four safes that are subject to the recall due to the faulty locks. 

Products subject to the recall: 

Awesafe Biometric Gun Safes

MouTec brand Biometric Firearm Safes

Machir Biometric Personal Safes

Bulldog Biometric Firearm Safes

According to CPSC, the biometric locks on the safes can fail and be opened, "posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death." 

There have been dozens of instances reported involving people getting their hands on weapons, including an incident with a 6-year-old child, though no injuries have been reported.

The safes were sold online and nationwide at certain big box retailers, including Walmart.

Consumers have been advised to stop using the recalled safes as a precaution, and most can be returned or replaced for free. 

The latest alert comes months after a similar recall that involved 61,000 safes after a 12-year-old was shot and killed. 

