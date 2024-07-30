Overcast 76°

This NY Locale Makes Nationwide Top 50 List Of Best Places To Live For Families

One town in New York made the Top 50 list of Fortune’s third annual national rankings of the Best Places To Live For Families list.

North Hempstead (outlined in red) is made up of dozens of villages and hamlets, including Garden City, Manhasset, Great Neck, Kings Point, Old Westbury, and Roslyn.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
It's located on Long Island - No. 15 North Hempstead.

Fortune said that in addition to its proximity to New York City, "the township has the highest Sharecare community well-being ranking on the list, at 88 out of 100. It’s also home to some of the best school districts in New York and has the highest number of recommended hospitals in the area (50) on the list."

With around 237,000 residents, North Hempstead is the seventh-largest municipality by population in New York State. 

It's made up of dozens of villages and hamlets, including Garden City, Manhasset, Great Neck, Kings Point, Old Westbury, and Roslyn.

Municipalities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, and Ohio filled the Top 50 in the rankings.

Click here to view the complete list from Fortune.

