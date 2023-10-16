This Hudson Valley Pizzeria Among 11 Best In NY, Report Says

After seeking out the “crunchiest, cheesiest, and freshest options” from across the state, I Love New York included the following pizzerias in its “11 of the Best Pizza Places in New York State” roundup:

Capital Region

Albany & Rensselaer counties: DeFazio’s in Albany and Troy

I Love New York praised this eatery for its six different dough options, including one made from brown ale.

“Add that to the plentiful topping combinations and high-quality cheeses and you’ll understand why DeFazio’s is regarded as one of New York’s best,” the outlet said.

Pizza aficionados certainly seem to hold DeFazio’s in high regard as the eatery holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp.

Popular selections include the Pesto, made with homemade pesto sauce and Romano cheese, and the White Clam Pizza with fresh garlic, parsley, clams, and extra virgin olive oil.

“Cheesy, moist, flavorful sauce, toothsome bread crust,” reads one Yelp review. “Crips on the bottom, but easy to fold. Just how I like it.”

DeFazio’s has locations in Albany and Troy and is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Hudson Valley

Dutchess County: Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck

This family-owned pizza joint was praised for its unique flavor combinations, like the Morandi, made with pistachios, and the Mama-Mia, featuring smoked mozzarella, wood-roasted onions, and fennel sausage.

The fact that pizzas are cooked in a wood-fired oven imported from Italy doesn’t hurt, either.

“Maybe that’s why it’s so common to hear knowledgeable diners liken their pies to the ones made back in the Boot,” said I Love New York.

Pizzeria Posto is also highly regarded on Yelp, holding a 4.6 out of 5 rating.

Customer faves, according to the review site, include the Margherita, Mama Mia, Marino, and Grana Padano.

“An excellent option for pizza or salad in the charming village of Rhinebeck,” Manish C., of Princeton, New Jersey, said on Yelp.

“The margherita pizza was delicious. The crust was cooked to chewy perfection, with sauce made of San Marzano tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella, with basil leaves for a little bit of flavor accent.”

Pizzeria Posto is located in Rhinebeck at 43 East Market St. and is open Thursday through Monday. Find out more on its website.

Long Island

Suffolk County: Donatina in Patchogue

This pizzeria earned its spot on I Love New York’s report with its traditional and Detroit-style pies boasting crunchy crusts and thick toppings of mozzarella, cheddar, and Wisconsin cheese.

“Donatina has swiftly made a name for itself since its debut in Patchogue, Long Island,” the outlet said. “John Peragine's pizzeria has delivered on a mission to do it all…”

The restaurant has certainly made its impression on diners, garnering a 3.9 out of 5 rating on Yelp, where popular choices include the Bacon Ranch Detroit and Clam pizzas.

“The crust was cooked perfectly in the amazing and gorgeous pizza oven which is the focal point for the restaurant,” Samantha C., of Queens, said on Yelp.

Donatina is located in Patchogue at 18 West Ave. and is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

