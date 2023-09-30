This Hudson Valley Locale Is Most Underrated In NY, New Rankings Say

Of the nearly 1,000 towns and cities dotting the Empire State, Dutchess County's centuries-old Poughkeepsie was named the most underrated in New York by the financial blog Cheapism.

To come up with its list, the website looked at online reviews and rankings to find desirable locations in each state that often go overlooked but offer visitors and locals “tremendous value.”

Each selectee boasts a range of cultural attractions, outdoor activities, and great dining and shopping options. Residents also enjoy a low cost of living and a “high quality of life,” according to the blog.

Poughkeepsie was touted for its blend of wildlife and “rugged natural beauty” with the culture and accessibility.

“The quaint and vibrant town is awesome in and of itself, but it’s also centrally located in Dutchess County, which opens Poughkeepsie residents to a world of opportunities with just a short drive,” the website said.

The town of Poughkeepsie had a population of just over 45,000 people as of the 2020 census, while the city of the same name had a population of around 31,000.

The town of Poughkeepsie was incorporated in 1799. In 1854, much of the westernmost part of the town was formed as the city of Poughkeepsie.

The median family income for the town of Poughkeepsie was $65,258, compared to $104,715 in the city.

Among the nearby highlights awaiting visitors are the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, Locust Grove Estate museum, and the Bardavon Opera House.

View the complete ranking of the most underrated towns in America on Cheapism’s website.

