This Hudson Valley University Ranks Among Top 10 Public Schools In US, New Report Says

The State University of New York at Purchase, more commonly known as Purchase College or SUNY Purchase, has earned the No. 9 spot on the 2024 Top Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
The rankings on the list were determined by measuring several factors, including graduation rates, peer assessment, student-faculty ratio, first-generation graduation rate performance, borrower debt, and the number of alumni earning more than a high school graduate.
According to the organization's data, Purchase College has a 57 percent four-year graduation rate. It also has an 11:1 student-faculty ratio and 75 percent of classes have fewer than 20 students.
The organization also listed the average debt of a graduating student as $19,620. The most popular majors include psychology, communications, and dance.
In addition to being named a top 10 public school in the country, Purchase College was also ranked No. 139 in the organization's list of the best National Liberal Arts Colleges in the nation.
