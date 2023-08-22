This High School Ranks No. 1 In Rockland County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked top in their respective county in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools” report:

Dutchess County: Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie

Orange County: Cornwall Central High School in New Windsor

Putnam County: Carmel High School

Rockland County: Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg

Ulster County: New Paltz Senior High School

All of the high schools earned an overall grade of A or higher based on student and parent reviews, and were given top marks in the academics and teachers categories.

Spackenkill, Cornwall, and Tappan Zee received A’s for college prep, while Carmel and New Paltz each hold a B+.

In terms of athletics, Cornwall, Carmel, and Tappan Zee fared the best, with each school receiving an A- grade for sports, according to the report.

When it comes to lunchtime, students and parents appear to see room for improvement in the cafeterias at New Paltz, Carmel, and Spackenkill, which earned a C-, C, and C+, respectively for food. Cornwall earned the highest mark with a B.

Students at each high school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. The best, 10 to one, can be found at both Tappan Zee and Spackenkill high schools.

Looking at math scores, students at Carmel and New Paltz fared the best on standardized exams, with 97 percent scoring at or above proficiency, according to the report.

View the complete rankings on Niche’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.