These NY Locales Among 20 Hottest Housing Markets In US, New Report Says

Blink and you could miss out on homes in these New York locales, among the hottest housing markets in the country, according to a new ranking.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Andy Dean Photography
Michael Mashburn
Two metro areas in the Empire State made Realtor.com’s “20 Hottest Housing Markets” list for April 2024.

To come up with its ranking, the real estate website looked at two key factors in analyzing house markets: Market demand, measured by unique property views on Realtor.com, and the pace of the market, measured by how long houses are for sale.

The following New York metro areas made the ranking:

  • No. 2: Rochester. Median listing price: $295,000; Median days on market: 16 days.

  • No. 18: Binghamton. Median listing price: $202,000; Median days on market: 34 days.

Researchers noted that on average, the month’s hottest markets saw home prices jump 6.1 percent in April as prices elsewhere remained flat.

The Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire metro area took the crown as the country’s hottest housing market, according to the report. The Canton-Massillon, Ohio metro area placed No. 20.

Click here to view the complete ranking of Realtor.com’s “20 Hottest Housing Markets.”

