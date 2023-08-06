These Hudson Valley School Districts Among Top 10 In America For Best Teachers, Report Says

Seven school districts in the state made the top 20 on Niche’s 2023 “Districts with the best teachers in America” report.

The community and school ranking website looks at a number of key areas, such as academics, diversity, college prep, and sports, and assigns each category a letter grade.

The following New York school districts were given an A+ in the “teachers” and “academics” categories and were ranked in the top 20 nationwide:

No. 3 - Westchester County: Scarsdale Union Free School District

No. 5 - Westchester County: Bronxville Union Free School District

No. 7 - Nassau County: Syosset Central School District

No. 11 - Nassau County: Great Neck Public Schools

No. 12 - Nassau County: Roslyn Union Free School District

No. 13 - Nassau County: Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District in Woodmere

No. 19 - Nassau County: East Williston Union Free School District in Old Westbury

On average, teachers in each district earn at least $117,000, well above the national average of $56,397.

Those working in the Bronxville school district earn the highest salaries at $171,063 on average, according to the report.

Students in each district enjoy a lower student to teacher ratio compared to the national average of 17 to 1. The best, 9 to 1, can be found at the East Williston school district.

All seven districts also boast higher reading and math scores on standardized tests compared to state averages, the report showed.

Scarsdale students did the best in reading with 92 percent deemed proficient, while those in East Williston had the best math scores with 90 percent proficiency.

The very best teachers in the nation, according to the report, can be found in Northfield, Illinois, at New Trier Township High School District No. 203.

View the complete ranking on Niche’s website.

