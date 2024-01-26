These Areas Expected To See Most Snowfall From New Winter Storm: Here's Latest

The projected timing for the storm is from late Sunday night, Jan. 28 into early Monday afternoon, Jan. 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the darker shade of blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation with 1 to 3 inches forecast in the areas in lighter blue.

Areas farthest south, including New York City, Long Island, and much of coastal New England are expected to see a mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

In areas where several inches of snow are expected, "any flexible travel or outdoor plans should be moved up to the end of the workweek or the start of the weekend before the cold and stormy weather arrives," according to AccuWeather, which notes that "Similar to earlier this week, there may also be a zone of icing from sleet or freezing rain."

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, morning showers on Friday morning, Jan. 26 will be followed by dry conditions much of the day with cloudy skies lingering and a high temperature in the mid-40s.

It will dry out on Saturday, Jan. 27 but clouds will linger with peeks of sun and a high temperature in the mid-40s before the latest round of unsettled weather arrives overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be raw with cooler temperatures and rain likely at times during the day and again at night when the storm will move in.

The high temperature Sunday will range from the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, before dipping below freezing overnight.

Monday's high temperature will hold steady at around the freezing mark to the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

It will be partly sunny and cold Tuesday, Jan. 30 with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.