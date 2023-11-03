Temperature Turnaround: Winterlike Stretch To End With First Dry Weekend In Months Expected

"Many people will be able to shed long sleeves and winter coats for light jackets and sunglasses," according to AccuWeather.com. "Some may even feel just fine during the midday and afternoon hours with shorts and short sleeves."

After patchy morning frost, Friday, Nov. 3 will mark the start of a stretch of climbing temperatures with the high reaching the mid-50s with sunny skies, the National Weather Service says.

Saturday, Nov. 4 will be partly sunny with a high temperature ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s before we set our clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. for Daylight Standard Time.

High pressure will keep conditions pleasant for the second half of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, Nov. 5, and a high temperature again right around 60 degrees.

This will mark the end of an eight-week stretch in which there was some precipitation on at least one weekend day for a stretch of eight weeks.

A partly sunny day Monday, Nov. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 50s will be followed by a chance of rain overnight.

The outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 7 calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high temperature in the low 60s, and a chance of rain, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.

