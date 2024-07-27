Teenage Suspect In Murder Of 29-Year-Old From Pomona Nabbed In South Carolina

In Rockland County, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department announced t on Saturday afternoon, July 27, the arrest of Yandi Martinez, age 18, for the homicide that took place on Monday, July 1.

Martinez, a resident of Haverstraw, was taken into custody at 1:20 p.m. Saturday in Piedmont, South Carolina, in a collaborative effort by members of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Special Investigations Team (FASIT), the FBI-Westchester Safe Streets task force, and the FBI-Columbia Division.

Rockland County resident Christian Alvarado, of Pomona, was found shot dead near a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car in Haverstraw in the area of Fairmount Avenue and West Street on a report of shots fired.

