17-Year-Old Victim In Hudson Valley Double-Fatal Crash Was 'Easy To Love'

Jack J. Noble, of the hamlet of Port Ewen, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 8, during the collision in Ulster County around 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8 on Route 28 in the town of Shandaken.

A native of Kingston, Jack was a junior at Kingston High School. He was an honor roll student and a Varsity athlete, his obituary said.

"He loved lacrosse, soccer, and football," the obituary said. "He enjoyed spending time with his brothers, friends, and girlfriend every chance he got. He loved playing video games with his younger brother and playing pool with his older brother. He also enjoyed playing sports and snowboarding with friends. Jack was a hard worker with a likable personality that made him an easy person to love."

Jack was also known for being kind, considerate, responsible, and a loyal friend who would do anything for you, whether you needed help with your math homework or needed a lifting partner in the gym he was there, the obituary said.

"You would never know the challenges he faced or the struggles he had because of his go-with-the-flow mentality and personality," the obituary said.

The Kingston Tigers Lacrosse Facebook page posted a message remembering Jack: "Yesterday we lost one of our most loved varsity players. Jack was always determined and motivated to play lacrosse. He was at every practice, workout, and game as well as always supporting his team in every way he could. He was never hubristic and always willing to play every position. Rest easy, you will be greatly missed. Forever a tiger and forever in our hearts❤️"

In addition to his parents, Adam D. Noble and Danielle (Geuss) Noble, he is survived by his brothers Dylan and Chase Noble; his grandparents Joseph and Joan Geuss, and Michele Amarello. His girlfriend Katerina Deising.

Jack is also survived by his uncle and aunt Jared and Courtney Geuss and cousins Brooke and Cruz Geuss. His uncle Marc Noble and his fiancée Audrey MacArthur and cousins Devin Noble, Cole Thorpe-MacArthur, and Liliana Thorpe-MacArthur.

Services have already been held.

Expressions of sympathy instead of flowers may be made in the form of contributions in Jack’s memory to the Kingston High School Football Club, 403 Broadway Kingston, New York 12401, and/or the Kingston Lacrosse Booster Club, 32 Easy St. Hurley, New York 12443.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.