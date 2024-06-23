Teen Fleeing From Police Killed In Orange County Crash

Orange County resident Noe Dominguez, of New Hampton, a small hamlet in the town of Wawayanda, died around 7:20 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at the intersection of Route 6 and Dolson Avenue in Wawayanda.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that the city of Middletown Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a 2003 Yamaha R1 motorcycle driven by Dominguez.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Dolson Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox that was making a left turn from Dolson Avenue westbound onto Route 6.

Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

The driver of the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being investigated by the New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at Middletown at 845-344-5300.

