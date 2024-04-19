Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Guardian Dogs Escape Hudson Valley Farm, Kill Poodle, Attack Owner: Report

Two guardian dogs from a nonprofit farm in Westchester may be euthanized after escaping the property and attacking a woman and her leashed poodle on a trail, according to a New York Times report. 

The two dogs escaped from the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, according to the NY Times.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The attack happened on Tuesday, February 6, when two guardian dogs escaped the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown at 630 Bedford Rd. and ran into a woman and her 10-pound miniature poodle on a public trail. They then attacked the woman and killed the poodle, according to a new report by The New York Times.

The two dogs, a Great Pyrenees named Luna and an Akbash named Owyn, have since been ordered to be euthanized by a judge. However, the Stone Barns Center filed an appeal on Thursday, April 18 to stay the euthanizations, the outlet reported. 

The New York Times also reported the victim of the attack, a woman, is now considering suing the farm based on the extent of her injuries, which included a mangled hand, broken ribs, brain hemorrhaging, and a mild heart attack. 

Although the incident has caused the Stone Barns Center to face scrutiny, the farm has defended its safety practices in a statement from a spokesperson reported by the outlet: "That two of our dogs had a first-of-its-kind incident after 20 years does not reflect on the broader safety of our guardian dog and livestock program. To the contrary, it shows how safe the dogs we put into service are.” 

Click here to read the full report by The New York Times. 

