Swings In Temps, Plume Of Smoke From Wildfires Highlight 5-Day Forecast

A cold front that passed through the region has led to the arrival of cooler temperatures in the area, but the next few days will see a swing back to warmer conditions before another shift for the weekend.

A plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is forecast to drift over the area Tuesday and could lead to decreased air quality. This National Weather Service image projects conditions at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Joe Lombardi
High temperatures Tuesday, May 30 will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with mainly sunny skies, but haze in some spots, due mainly to a plume of smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia which will arrive from the east to the west, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result, there could be decreased air quality. (See the image above.)

It will remain dry on Wednesday, May 31 with plenty of sun and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Things will heat up as the calendar flips from May to June.

Look for a high temperature in the mid-80s on Thursday, June 1.

Widespread high temps in the upper 80s are on tap for Friday, June 2 with the mercury reaching the 90-degree mark in some spots.

We'll see another temperature shift at the end of the week, with a high temperature dropping to the mid-70s on Saturday, June 3 with partly cloudy skies. 

A stretch of dry days could end too with a chance of showers from the mid-afternoon to early in the evening Saturday.

