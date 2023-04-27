Suspected Killer Walks Free: Man Had Been Nabbed For Murder Of 20-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman

Orange County resident Edward V. Holley, age 42, of Wawayanda, was arrested on Thursday, April 20, and charged with killing the 20-year-old, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

McDonald's bludgeoned body was found in Orange County on Saturday, March 15, 2003, in the field off Bowser Road in the town of Wallkill.

For decades, state police investigators had Holley on their radar, but until DNA evidence matched blood found in her car could put him at the scene, were unable to arrest him.

Fast forward 20 years and state police arrested Holley and charged him with the McDonald's murder. The only problem was they did so without working the Orange County District Attorney's Office where a grand jury indictment could have been conducted within a mandatory six-day period.

The reason for doing so is simple, the current Orange County DA, David M. Hoovler, while in private practice prior to assuming his current position, represented a client in negotiations with the DA’s office regarding potential information that the client might provide regarding McDonald’s death, the DA's Office said.

That client died prior to Hoovler taking office.

Although the District Attorney’s Office had been consulting with the New York State Police on issues during the investigation, the District Attorney’s Office was neither alerted to Holley's imminent arrest nor given an opportunity to review the 17-page felony complaint in advance of it being filed with the court.

Based on the theory of the case as set forth in the felony complaint, coupled with the facts concerning District Attorney Hoovler’s prior legal representation, there would be a substantial appearance of a conflict of interest if the prosecution of this case remained with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the DA's Office said.

"Accordingly, it is in the best interest of all parties, as well as the appearance of fairness in the administration of justice, that this matter be handled by a special prosecutor," Hoovler said.

Julia D. Cornachio, an attorney who has over 30 years of experience as a prosecutor and who has handled numerous homicide cases in both the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, has been appointed Special District Attorney by the Honorable James A. McCarty, Supervising Judge of the Felony Criminal Parts of the Ninth Judicial District.

Holley was released from custody by operation of law as it is not feasible for any prosecutor to present a matter of this size and complexity, and obtain an indictment, within the six days required by New York State Law, the DA's Office said.

McDonald's family, while upset by Holley's release after waiting for 20 years for her killer to be brought to justice, is upset, but understands.

“Our family is disappointed with today’s news regarding the release of Edward Holley," the family said in a statement. "However, his temporary release was expected. Since Megan was brutally taken from us, we have been advocating for the arrest of the person responsible for her murder.

"After patiently waiting for over twenty years, we are confident that the police have arrested the right person - Edward Holley. The process may not be easy or follow our preferred path, but we will not rest until justice is secured for Megan.”

