The police activity happened in Putnam County on Thursday evening, July 11, when a suspect was taken into custody in the Lake Secor neighborhood of Carmel, Carmel Police announced.

The department has not yet released more information about the incident. However, they did say there is no threat or hazard to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

