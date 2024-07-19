Suspect On Loose After Shots-Fired Incident Injures 3 In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Orange County on Tuesday, July 16 just before 7 p.m., when several gunshots were fired at 31 City Terrace in the city of Newburgh, the city's police department announced on Thursday, July 18.

Responding police found two injured victims at the scene and learned that a third person took themselves to a hospital.

All three victims were treated for injuries. Two are now stable while one remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The suspect's identity is not yet known. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newburgh Police at 845-569-7509.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

