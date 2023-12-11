Suspect Nabbed Stealing Cooking Oil From Ramapo Restaurants, Police Say

The incidents occurred in Rockland County at different locations throughout Ramapo.
The Ramapo Police Investigations Division said they identified a vehicle used in the crimes and a pattern of activity.
On Saturday, Dec. 9, detectives conducted surveillance and spotted the vehicle enter the town. The vehicle was followed to a business in Monsey where the suspect emptied an oil container. Detectives arrested the man without incident.
The 49-year-old male from Queens was charged with:
- Multiple counts of petit larceny
- Criminal possession of stolen property
- Possession of burglar tools
He was also in possession of heroin and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
His vehicle and equipment were impounded as evidence.
He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.
