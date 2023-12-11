Fog/Mist 39°

Suspect Nabbed Stealing Cooking Oil From Ramapo Restaurants, Police Say

Over the past several weekends, numerous restaurants in the Hudson Valley had reported thefts of used cooking oil from their businesses. 

A 49-year-old man was nabbed allegedly stealing cooking oil from several Ramapo businesses. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The incidents occurred in Rockland County at different locations throughout Ramapo.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division said they identified a vehicle used in the crimes and a pattern of activity.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, detectives conducted surveillance and spotted the vehicle enter the town. The vehicle was followed to a business in Monsey where the suspect emptied an oil container. Detectives arrested the man without incident.

The 49-year-old male from Queens was charged with:

  • Multiple counts of petit larceny
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Possession of burglar tools

He was also in possession of heroin and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

His vehicle and equipment were impounded as evidence.

He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.

