Surprise Pre-Christmas System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow To Northeast

Earlier long-range forecasts called for dry conditions in the days before Monday, Dec. 25.

But overnight Saturday evening, Dec. 23 into Sunday morning, Dec. 24, the temperature is expected to dip just below the freezing mark in those areas where snowfall is possible with rainfall for most of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, this will come after scattered rain showers develop Saturday night. Inland areas will see isolated snow showers.

Parts of northern New England and upstate New York could see light snow or a mix of rain and snow from around 1 a.m. until about 8 a.m. Sunday.

About a quarter of an inch of snowfall is possible, especially in the Saratoga and Albany areas. There's also a chance of light snow in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Areas farther south in the Northeast could see flurries.

Saturday's high temperature will only reach the low 40s after a frigid start to the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday's high temperature in the mid-40s.

Christmas Day will be a bit milder, with a high temperature of around 50 degrees and mainly cloudy skies.

After Christmas Day, a slow-moving storm system will move in from the Midwest on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Rain is now expected to arrive Tuesday night, and become steady overnight into Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The high temperature will be around 50 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday with the overnight lows well above freezing, meaning precipitation will not change over to snow at any point for most of the Northeast.

In northernmost New York and New England, there could be light snow at times, including Thursday morning, Dec. 28, when the system could produce some leftover showers for the rest of the region.

