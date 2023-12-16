Surge In Covid-19, Flu, RSV Hospitalizations Leads To Winter Virus Warning By CDC

Hospitalizations among all age groups in the last month increased by 200 percent for influenza, 51 percent for COVID, and 60 percent for RSV, the CDC said.

Meanwhile, coverage for the seasonal 2023-2024 flu shot is low in all age groups compared with the same period of the 2022–2023 season.

Just 17 percent of adults had received the updated COVID vaccine as of Friday, Dec. 8, and only around 16 percent of adults over age 60 reported receiving an RSV vaccine.

The RSV shot is recommended for that age group. The CDC says everyone 6 months and older should get both the updated flu and COVID vaccines.

"Healthcare providers should recommend antiviral medications for influenza and COVID-19 for all eligible patients, especially patients at high risk of progression to severe disease such as older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions," the CDC said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.