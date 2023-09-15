Support Swells For Father Bludgeoned To Death In Hudson Valley: 'He Gave Best Hugs'

James C. Cherry Jr., age 56, was found bludgeoned to death at his Putnam County residence in Patterson on River Road on Sunday, Sept. 10, when New York State Police responded to a reported domestic incident.

Cherry's son, 33-year-old James C. Cherry III, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

Now, in the days since Cherry's death, his daughter, Dorianne Cherry, has begun a GoFundMe fundraiser page in order to get help with managing his affairs and laying him to rest.

On the GoFundMe page, Cherry wrote that her father was her best friend and biggest supporter.

"He always came to my rescue when I needed it, even over the little things," she wrote.

"My friends and I would go over to his house just to hangout and laugh 'cause he was so funny, his energy was contagious. He gave the best hugs, best advice and cooked the yummiest food," she continued.

Cherry also wrote that her father was quick to lend support to others in their times of need.

"He was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone, the type who would come out in the middle of a storm to lend a hand," she wrote, also adding, "My father did not deserve to suffer the way he did."

As of Friday, Sept. 15 around 10:45 a.m., the fundraiser had collected over $11,200 out of a $20,000 goal.

On the fundraiser page, Cherry thanked all who decided to contribute.

"Honestly anything contributed will help," she wrote, continuing, "A huge piece of my heart is missing and nothing could change that. He was loved by so many people and will be forever missed but never forgotten."

After his arrest, Cherry's son was later remanded to Putnam County Jail without bail following his arraignment in the Town of Patterson Court.

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing, police said.

