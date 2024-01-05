Supervisor Of Hudson Valley Town Dies Suddenly: 'Was Incredible Friend To So Many'

Yorktown Town Supervisor Thomas Diana died on Friday morning, Jan. 5, Yorktown Deputy Supervisor Ed Lachterman announced.

Lachterman announced the news in a statement released on social media and the town's website.

"Tom was an incredible friend to so many. He was filled with energy, an open mind and heart, and a sense of duty and that influenced everything he did," Lachterman said, adding that more details would be released "while we process this tragic moment for our community.”

Diana's exact cause of death was not detailed by Lachterman.

Diana, a retired Westchester County Police officer and small business owner, was first elected to the Yorktown Town Board in 2015. During his time on the Board, he founded Yorktown Against Heroin and raised funds for 'Dallas,' the Yorktown Police Department's drug detection canine.

He was a proud "Okie," a third-generation native of Shrub Oak, and graduated from Lakeland High School. He leaves behind his wife, Donna.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

