Superintendent Put On Administrative Leave In Hudson Valley

The North Salem Central School District announced on Wednesday, July 24, that Superintendent Duncan Wilson had been placed on administrative leave.

In his place, Adam VanDerStuyf was named Acting Superintendent on Monday, July 22, according to the school board.

VanDerStuyf, who has been with the district since 2015, has held roles such as Director of Pupil Personnel Services and Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Personnel Services. His position before his appointment was Deputy Superintendent.

He holds a Master of Education and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.

VanDerStuyf will remain the acting superintendent until further notice, officials said.

The reason Wilson was put on administrative leave has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.