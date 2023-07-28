Super Scorcher Will Be Followed By New Round Of Severe Storms, Change In Weather Pattern

Friday, July 28 is likely to be the warmest day of the week -- and perhaps of the year -- with the high temperature in the mid-90s, and a heat index (the combination of the temperature and humidity) around 100 degrees or more, according to the National Weather Service.

In some parts of the Northeast, the heat index could hit as high as 110 degrees. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will be partly sunny for most of the day after a cloudy start on Friday.

The high temperature on Saturday, July 29 will be around 90 degrees with a heat index in the upper 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Storms will be possible starting in the mid-afternoon before becoming likely early Saturday evening in the broad area shown in the second image above.

The storm system could bring about a quarter-inch of precipitation with locally higher amounts possible.

After the storms push through, the heat wave will come to an end.

Sunday, July 30 will be pleasant and comfortable with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

The high temperature is expected to remain around 80 degrees for the following few days with less humidity.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.