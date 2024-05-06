Welfare Fraud Task Force Makes 2 Arrests In Region

The arrests occurred in Sullivan County in Monticello on Friday, April 12, and Thursday, April 25.

According to the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force, the following arrests were made:

Drewcilla R. Noel, age 31, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, April 12, and charged with grand larceny and theft of services. It is alleged that Noel utilized Medicaid Medical Transportation services on various dates beginning June 2023 and continuing through December 2023 with multiple transportation companies for non-medical-related trips, resulting in a $1,315.48 theft. She was released on an appearance ticket pending a future court date in the Town of Liberty Court.

Shayna E. Kimble, age 25, of Monticello, was arrested on Thursday, April 25, and charged with grand larceny. It is alleged that Kimble stole $3,971 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to report income from employment at multiple employers between April 2022 and August 2023. She was released pending a future court date in the Town of Liberty Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.