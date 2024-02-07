Fair 43°

Student Injured In Leg While Riding On School Bus In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after a Hudson Valley student riding on a school bus allegedly sustained a "superficial laceration to the leg."

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Orange County around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 in the area of Dubois Street, in the city of Newburgh.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the Newburgh Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing on a school bus.

Officers located a 17-year-old student of Newburgh Free Academy, who had a superficial laceration on their lower leg. The victim was tended to by hospital staff for a non-life-threatening injury, Neppl said. 

City of Newburgh Detectives are investigating this incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 845-569-7509.

